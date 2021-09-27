The property development company's further £6.5m investment in the project, bringing the total investment to £11m, will deliver significant improvements to the town’s existing road infrastructure.

There will also be the addition of over 700 high-quality residential properties in a prime location on the western outskirts of the town.

It is anticipated that the scheme will create over 150 jobs during the construction phase, which commenced in early September 2021.

Paul Girvan MP; Shane Cooke, Neptune Property Director ; Philip Hopper, Duo Construction Project Manager ; Eamonn Burns, Neptune Construction Director.

Earlier this year, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the scheme has the potential to deliver "long-term benefits for commuters using the route" by improving journey time and reliability, as well as providing traffic relief for Ballyclare town centre.

Speaking about their ambitious plans in the town, Neptune Group’s property director Shane Cooke commented: "In challenging economic conditions, we are delighted to confirm this major investment in Ballyclare and the delivery on the commitment we made to work with our partners and key stakeholders to create the infrastructure that will enable this historic market town to thrive.

"We are confident that the completion of this key link road along with the provision of high specification, contemporary homes will help accelerate the revitalisation of the town for the local community and create commercial opportunities for local businesses."

Delivery of 'crucial' infrastructure to be welcomed

Ballyclare (archive image).

Paul Girvan MP said it was "terrific" to see the final stage of the road moving forward. "I want to recognise Neptune’s long and significant commitment to Ballyclare, which has not been without its challenges," he added. "Private investments like this are always important, but even more so now, as we try to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic."

Long-serving local councillor and long-term supporter of the Neptune project, Vera McWilliam said: "To finally see the Ballyclare relief road being delivered is exactly what the town needs, and full credit must go to the Neptune Group for their steadfastness, commitment and major private investment to deliver this much needed piece of infrastructure.

"The new road, homes and quality that Neptune bring to their developments, far surpasses what else is available and I am delighted that I have been able to assist in bringing this forward.”

Independent Ballyclare DEA councillor, Michael Stewart said the delivery of the crucial infrastructure will be greatly welcomed by the people of Ballyclare. He added: "It is another significant endorsement of the continued attractiveness of our town to companies with vision and house buyers looking for the perfect place to call home.

"We now hope that the Executive will follow Neptune’s lead and provide the necessary investment in our town centre, schools, health services, transportation links, water and sewage infrastructure to meet the increased demands of our rapidly growing community."

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.