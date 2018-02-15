Council contacts residents about potential oil spill

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has notified residents in Straid about a potential home heating oil spill.

The Times understands letters were sent by the council’s Environmental Health Department to people in the Irish Hill Road area of the village last week, detailing the suspected spill.

Environmental Health Officer, James O’Kane said: “Should a smell of home heating oil be detected within or outside your property, you should contact your home insurance company as soon as possible.

“If you have recently had a fill of oil, feel that you are using oil very quickly, or are aware that there has been a spill at your property, please contact this department to advise.”

He added: “Similarly, if you are currently experiencing an odour inside your property, please ventilate your home and contact us as soon as possible.

“Should you require any further assistance in this matter please do not hesitate to contact the Environmental Health Department on 02890 340000.”

Commenting on the correspondence, a council spokesperson said: “The oil spill on Irish Hill Road was reported to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday, January 29. It was not possible to determine the amount of oil spilt.

“The land affected is privately owned. As a result, the council will not be involved in cleaning the impacted area.”