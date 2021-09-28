Facility for the placement of cremated remains under consideration for Carnmoney

Councillors have given approval in principle for the facility to be established on the site of the old cemetery house in the Newtownabbey graveyard as the Garden of Remembrance is running out of space.

Currently, there are no new burial plots available at Carnmoney Cemetery with committals only possible in existing family-owned plots.

Interment of ashes is available in the Garden of Remembrance. Of the 1,491 plots in the Garden of Remembrance, there are 287 remaining, meaning it has capacity remaining for five to six years.

Two locations have been considered at Carnmoney Cemetery, a section of

raised land adjacent to the bottom of the O’Neill Road and on the site of the

disused cemetery house. The area adjacent to O’Neill Road has been ruled out due to “poor ground stability”.

The latter has car parking nearby and it is considered that a columbarium would also “enhance the entrance to the cemetery”.

A columbarium is to be included in plans for the new £5m crematorium development which is to be located at Doagh Road, opposite Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey.

Pricing for future cremations in Antrim and Newtownabbey has already been approved.

The local authority is adopting a ‘two-tier’ pricing policy for residents and non-residents with the latter to be charged almost double. Rates have been agreed at £475 for residents and £800 for non-residents.

Meanwhile, the council is also considering potential sites for a new cemetery in Newtownabbey. Land at Ashley Road has been considered previously but did not proceed due to the cost of the land and “access issues from the A8”.

The potential to “work in partnership” with other local authorities to identify a site is also being explored.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said it is to establish a new cemetery at Old Glenarm Road in Larne and a site at Trooperslane outside Carrickfergus is also being considered.

