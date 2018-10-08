Inspection underway at Sixmile Water

An investigation is underway at the Sixmile Water in Ballyclare following reports of a possible pollution incident at the river.

Commenting on the issue, a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Monday, October 8, Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) received a number of photographs via social media alleging the presence of water pollution in the Sixmilewater River where it runs through Ballyclare.

“The photographs show what appears to be a white scum partially covering the surface of the river.”

The spokesperson added: “Whilst such scums can be natural in origin, a Water Quality Inspector has been deployed to the area to carry out an investigation and determine if there is an environmental impact on the river.

“No further details are available at this time. We’d urge members of the public to report water pollution incidents to the water pollution hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”