Exhibition to portray local cancer survivors

A portrait exhibition featuring blood cancer survivors is set to be showcased at Abbey Centre between November 26 to December 2.

Six people have shared their story as part of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI’s awareness campaign- My Lasting Impression - which celebrates the lives of those who have fought blood cancers and are now living life to the full.

The exhibition will run at the Abbey Centre for one week.

Fine art graduates from Ulster University were commissioned to create the portraits featuring in a major fundraising campaign for the local charity.

Joanne Badger from Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI said: “The My Lasting Impression fundraising campaign has been running throughout 2018 showcasing the portraits and stories of blood cancer survivors in Northern Ireland.

“From a mother of two, a Dad-to-be and a retired lecturer they all share their journey in the fight against cancer.

“Residents of Newtownabbey now have the opportunity to view the works of art up close and read their stories.”

Mark Stewart, centre manager at Abbey Centre added: “We are really happy to be hosting the My Lasting Impression portrait exhibition.

“Many of us know someone who is going through cancer and it is unbelievable how much research can change someone’s life.”

For the 99 people diagnosed with blood cancer every month in Northern Ireland, they know the fear that comes with this news – will I live to see my daughter get married? Who will take care of my pets if I’m not here? Will I ever become a nurse?

But there is hope. Thanks to scientists based in Belfast, funded by Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI, three out of four people in Northern Ireland diagnosed with blood cancer survive. But for that one in four there’s still work to be done.

Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI is the only local charity entirely dedicated to researching treatments and a cure for blood cancers. And they still need help.

For more information, visit www.leukaemiaandlymphomani.org