Facility’s closure will ‘negatively impact disabled people’

Concerns have been voiced about the closure of a vital PSNI supported facility.

North Belfast MLA Paula Bradley has expressed her concern that disabled people will suffer the most from the closing of the PSNI supported RADAR facility.

The DUP representative made her comments following a meeting with disability charity Leonard Cheshire.

Ms Bradley said: “Leonard Cheshire is a great organisation providing vital services to people with disabilities throughout Northern Ireland.

“In north Belfast they provide supported housing at The Maples and work in the community too, campaigning on disability hate crime, accessible transport and removing the barriers to employment.

“It was concerning to learn that funding cuts from the PSNI budget may result not only in the disability hate crime advocacy service closing, but that the closing of RADAR will negatively impact disabled people too.”

Leonard Cheshire Disability Hate Crime Advocate Terry McCorry added: “The withdrawal of funding from RADAR is a huge loss for the disabled community as RADAR helps in the education of disabled people to stay safe at home and in the community.

“There is no other facility anywhere in Northern Ireland that can provide this.”