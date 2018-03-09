Families invited to visit flourishing nature reserve

Families are invited to put a spring in their step at the Woodland Trust’s Monkstown Wood in Newtownabbey.

Saturday, March 24 from 12pm to 4pm, is the date for the outdoor diary.

The Woodland Trust team will point you in the right direction. Then search for the hidden clues to complete a self-guided trail through this flourishing local nature reserve. Young nature detectives, having completed the woodland adventure, will each be rewarded with a tasty Easter treat.

A Woodland Trust spokesperson said: “This urban woodland can’t wait to show off its new look, made possible thanks to funding of £65,000 – that’s almost £45,000 from Biffa Award 1 and £20,000 from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“The face-lift includes improved access, new and improved paths, way-markers, benches and interpretation boards.

“The new pathways beckon walkers to step closer to nature. One route provides access to an adjacent council-owned wildflower meadow, while another offers a closer look at the neighbouring Three Mile Water.”

Booking in advance is essential. Find out more and book a slot at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/events or call 0330 333 5302. The cost is £3 per child.