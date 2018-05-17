Family fun during Ballyclare May Fair

Ballyclare May Fair returns to its traditional roots this year from Saturday , May19 until Saturday, May 26.

The May Fair celebrations begin with a movie screening in Ballyclare Town Hall.

The traditional horse fair feature returns to Ballyclare Main Street on May 22.

Local musicians, as well as your Uncle Hugo, will get your toes tappin’ on May Fair Tuesday with plenty of music and entertainment in the town.

To rev up your May Fair Tuesday even more this year is the brand new Soap Box Derby. From 6.30pm, Ballyeaston Road will become a mini race track as competitors race against each other to be crowned champion.

On May 23, make sure you bring your furry friends to Ballyclare Town Hall for the annual pet show and pet photo booth at 6pm. Then from 7pm, everyone will get to enjoy half-price amusements.

Ballyclare Male Choir will entertain everybody with a wonderful concert featuring four local young singers, on May 24 at 7.30pm in Ballyclare Town Hall. Tickets cost £10 each and are available to purchase from www.theatreatthemill.com

May 26 sees the return of the May Fair Parade, departing from Dennison Commercials at 1pm, when the town will come alive with colour. There is plenty of fun and entertainment for everyone which continues into the evening from 7pm, with a Shania Twain tribute act. Then from 8pm, Ritchie Remo and his band will delight fans of all ages with his charisma and musical talent.

To light up the town and close the Ballyclare May Fair for 2018, a fireworks display will take place at 10.15pm on May 26.

Full details of all activities are included in the programme, available at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/ballyclaremayfair. Check out the website and the May Fair Facebook page for information on car parking and road closures.