Family history meeting to be held

Newtownabbey Branch, North of Ireland Family History Society, will meet tonight at 7pm in the Drama Theatre, Glengormley High School.

The speaker this month is Anne Johnston who will speak about Griffith’s Valuation.

Between 1847 and 1864, properties across the length and breadth of Ireland were surveyed and valued for taxation purposes by Sir Richard Griffith.

The survey became known as Griffith’s Valuation and is now an invaluable research tool for family historians.

Anne is a member of the Belfast Branch of the North of Ireland Family History Society and as well as speaking on the radio, she has previously delivered workshops and classes about using land records for genealogy.

Refreshments will be available after the talk. Visitors and friends will be most welcome.

For more information, check out www.nifhs.org/branches/newtownabbey