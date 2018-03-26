Fans cheer on Northern Ireland from Himalayas

Two avid Northern Ireland supporters cheered their team to victory at the weekend while taking part in a gruelling charity trek.

Newtownabbey man, Joel Adair (27) and his friend, Richard McFerran (32), are currently trekking from Lukla to Mount Everest Base Camp (17,598 feet) in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The former Ballyclare High School students left the UK on March 17, flying to Kathmandu in Nepal to begin their charitable expedition.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times before they flew to Asia, Richard said: “Macmillan is a charity which is close to my and my family’s hearts. Unfortunately my Mum, Yvonne, passed away in June 2017 after a really courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

“During her illness, Macmillan provided Mum with an invaluable level of care and some amazing support to family members during some very difficult days. I’ve no doubt that the experience would have been much worse for Mum and the family if it were not for Macmillan’s facilities and staff, particularly at their specialist unit at Antrim Area Hospital.”

Both men are passionate football fans and are members of the London Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club.

Taking to Facebook ahead of Saturday’s friendly clash with South Korea, Joel said: “Can’t be at Windsor Park tomorrow, but we’ll be supporting the boys from afar.”

Richard and Joel have covered the expenses for the trip themselves, so all monies raised will be donated to Macmillan.

At the time of going to print, the kindhearted fans have raised £6,556.

If you would like to make a donation, go to their online fundraising page, www.justgiving.com/RickyandJoel