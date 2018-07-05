Fashion student hoping for top prize with crisp bag outfit

A Newtownabbey fashion student is hoping an unusual garment will secure the top spot in a design contest.

Andrew Moore is competing for votes on Tayto’s Facebook page to become the overall winner in the the company's Design Competition 2018, in association with Belfast Metropolitan College.

Talented designers, Andrew and fellow students, Charles Leathem and James Magennis, have been shortlisted as finalists after creating garments from Tayto crisp packaging.

The overall winner will have their piece unveiled on the catwalk of the upcoming Camerata Ireland Fashion Showcase, part of Clandeboye Festival, which takes place in August.

The innovative competition was open to the BTEC L2 Art and Design – Fashion and Textiles students in Belfast Met and the top three winners will share a bursary from Tayto, worth £500.

Elly Hunter, marketing director of Tayto, explains: “We are overwhelmed by the creative flair on display from the students who entered our competition. Each of our finalists has produced an eye-catching, colourful garment that beautifully represents Tayto and I would go as far as to say that they have made our crisps even more appealing!

“I am really looking forward to seeing this year’s winning design on the catwalk at the Camerata Ireland Fashion Showcase on August 23.

"To see all of the finalists’ outfits, visit Tayto’s Facebook page and ‘like’ your favourite in the Tayto Design Competition 2018 album. Each ‘like’ equals a vote so make sure that you have your say in which should be chosen as the winning item.”

Julie Ferguson from Belfast Metropolitan College, who is the lecturer responsible for the project outcomes, added: “This is a unique competition for our talented students, who enjoyed the

challenge of working with Tayto packaging as their material.

“This was a project-based learning opportunity, which incorporated the project brief into the course assessment. It has tested their creative skills and imagination and the results are stunning. I know that the judges will find it very difficult to choose a winner themselves and will appreciate the social media likes from Tayto fans, which will certainly help them with the difficult final decision.”