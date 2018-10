Police are investigating a road traffic collision on Monday around 2.30pm on the Doagh Road, Ballyclare, at the junction with Ollardale Park.

During this collision, a female pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

PSNI Newtownabbey stated: “Were you in the area at this time? Did you witness the collision? Did you witness a white SUV type vehicle being driven in the area by a female?

“If so, please contact police in Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference number 676 08/10/18.”