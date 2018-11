Police are appealing for the witness of an aasault on a woman at the Abbeycentre in Newtownabbey to come forward.

The incident occurred close to the Primark store at 4.45 pm on Saturday afternoon.

PSNI Newtownabbey said a man intervened following the attack.

Police would like to get in contact with this person.

A PSNi spokesperson said: “If this is you or someone you know, please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 1096 of 17/11/18.”