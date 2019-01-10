Film crews back in East Antrim for new drama

Film crews will be back in East Antrim next month to shoot scenes in Ballynure for a new drama expected to be screened internationally.

Castle Road will be closed for five hours to facilitate camera crews next month.

The road will be closed on February 18 between 5.00 pm and 10.00 pm to enable filming.

Traffic will be diverted via Castletown Road and Carrickfergus Road.

“The Mighy Celt”, starring Gillian Anderson and Ken Stott was also filmed in the vicinity.

This is the latest in a series of television shows to be filmed on location in Mid and East Antrim.

Last month, Seacourt estate in Larne was the setting for scenes from BBC Two’s police drama “Line of Duty”.

The recent BBC series “Mrs Wilson” featured locations at Larne Promenade, Sallagh Braes and Carnfunnock Country Park.

Larne Courthouse featured in the series “Come Home” starring Christopher Eccleston and Paula Malcolmson.

Scenes for blockbuster series “Games of Thrones” were filmed at a purpose-built set at Magheramorne which is to be transformed into a tourist attraction.

Currently, Northern Ireland Screen is supporting the forthcoming production“Dublin Murders”.

This new psychological crime thriller is being made for BBC One and RTÉ and will be screened later this year.

It is drawn from Tana French’s internationally best-selling novel Dublin Murder Squad.

“Dublin Murders”, starring Killian Scott and Sarah Greene has a mainly Irish cast. It is set during the height of the Celtic Tiger financial boom of the millennium.

It is also expected to be screened in the United States, Canada and Europe.