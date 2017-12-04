Firefighters tackle oil tank blaze

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) personnel dealt with a fire involving an oil tank in the borough yesterday.

The Times understands the incident in the Station Road area of Doagh was reported to the emergency services at 1:19pm on Sunday, December 3.

Commenting on the blaze, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters dealt with an oil tank containing 500 litres of oil on fire. The incident was dealt with at 2:11pm.”

It is understood the cause of the incident has been determined as an accidental ignition.

Two appliances from Ballyclare Fire Station and one from Antrim Fire Station were tasked to the scene.