Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to a fire involving a lorry in Ballyclare today.

Firefighters were tasked to the incident in the Avondale Drive area of the town at 8.39am on March 28.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters used a hosereel jet to put out a small fire in the engine compartment of the lorry.

“The cause of the fire appeared accidental. Fire crew from Ballyclare station attended the incident.”