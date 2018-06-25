Ford stepping down as South Antrim MLA

Former Alliance leader David Ford has announced he is resigning as an MLA for South Antrim.

Mr Ford will officially step down from the role this Saturday (June 30), completing 20 years since he took his seat in 1998.

His successor is due to be chosen at a party constituency meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).

Mr Ford served as party leader between 2001 and 2016, as well as being Justice Minister 2010-2016.

The 67-year-old former social worker also previously sat as a councillor in Antrim and is current Alliance spokesperson on agriculture, the environment and rural affairs.

Under his leadership, Alliance held two positions in the Executive, while the party became the home of Europe’s first Parliamentarian from the Chinese community and saw its first MP elected.

“It has been an enormous privilege to represent the people of South Antrim and the wider Alliance Party for the entire life of the Assembly so far. However, I feel now is the right time for me to step down. This will enable my successor to settle in and work in the constituency during the ongoing impasse, then play a full role in the Assembly after it is restored,” he said.

“On June 30, I complete 20 years as a member of the Assembly, making it a fitting day to retire, which I do as ‘father of the house’. Until that point, I will continue to work for my constituents and on anything else the party requires me to do.

“I will of course remain an active party member and support it in any way I can to continue its trend of growing.

“I leave the party team in safe hands with the next generation, under the leadership of Naomi Long and Stephen Farry.”