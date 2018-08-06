Former Ballyclare High pupil is World Cup silver medalist

A former Ballyclare High School pupil has added a World Cup silver medal to her list of sporting achievements.

Zoe Wilson was part of the Ireland women's hockey squad who reached Sunday's final against the Netherlands.

And although the team lost 6-0 to a stronger Dutch side, supporters couldn't be prouder of the 'Green Army' following their heroic wins over India and Spain in the earlier stages of the tournament.

Belfast Harlequins HC player Zoe has been honing her skills in the sport since she was nine years old.

In 2012, at the age of 14, she scored the winning goal for Ballyclare High in the Ulster Schools Senior Cup.

"Massive well done to Lizzie [Colvin], Zoe and the team from everyone at Belfast Harlequins," the club wrote on Facebook.

A post on community page Love Ballyclare added: "Congratulations Zoe Wilson, World Cup Silver Medalist. Well deserved."