Former Doagh principal’s Stranmillis College tenure extended

A former principal of Doagh Primary School has had his tenure on the board of Stranmillis University College further extended for six months.

Robert Thompson, a former student of Stranmillis, served the last 32 years of his professional career as principal of Doagh PS. He is chair of a local primary school and governor of two large post-primary schools, in one of which, he is chair of the Finance Committee.

Mr Thompson has been a member of the North Eastern Education & Library Board.

He is a Council member of the Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) and an external adviser for Headteachers’ PRSD (Performance Review and Staff Development).

The extension, from January 1 to June 30, was announced by the Department for the Economy and was made in accordance with the Code of Practice issued by the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland.