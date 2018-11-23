Former DUP MLA appointed to board

Former East Antrim DUP MLA Alastair Ross has been appointed to represent the ‘smaller’ political parties on the board of the Electoral Commission – the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK.

He is one of three new commissioners, nominated by political parties, that have been approved by the House of Commons.

Mr Ross (pictured) has been approved as the commissioner for parliament’s smaller parties.

Lord Gilbert of Panteg has been approved as the Conservative-nominated commissioner, while Joan Walley, former Labour MP for Stoke on Trent North, has been approved as the Labour-nominated commissioner.

“I am looking forward to taking up post and working constructively with colleagues at what is such an important and interesting time for the work of the Electoral Commission,” Mr Ross said.