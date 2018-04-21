Freedom of the Borough to be conferred on Lord Lieutenant

Mid and East Antrim Council is set to confer the Honorary Freedom of the Borough on Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Joan Christie.

The conferment ceremony will take place at The Braid in Ballymena later today.

Elected Members agreed on the hugely prestigious award to the Queen’s official representative at a meeting of the council last August.

It followed a motion proposed by Councillor Billy Ashe and seconded by Councillor Audrey Wales MBE.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest accolade council can award a citizen.

“Since Mrs Christie was appointed Lord Lieutenant, she has been an incredible representative of Her Majesty and a tireless ambassador for our area.

“Mrs Christie is a true friend of the people of Mid and East Antrim and this award is recognition of all her hard work and commitment to our Borough. She is unwavering in her support for our people and this council and exudes warmth and kindness at every one of her many personal engagements.

"We look forward to honouring a truly outstanding individual for her remarkable public service.”