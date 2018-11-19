Friendship and crafting on offer at new Ballyduff-based grouping

A new crafting group in Newtownabbey is calling on new members to attend meetings.

Craft Connections meets each Wednesday between 7pm and 9pm in Ballyduff Community Centre and offers people the chance to craft in company.

Organiser Rosie Gray said: “Craft Connections is a lively and chatty group for anyone who wants to make things, make friends and drink. Enjoy a time of friendly encouragement, while you get creative.

“Bring your own craft project and craft in company. If you don’t have a project, come along and learn something new.

“All ages and abilities are welcome. Feel free to bring friends and neighbours with you.

“To continue with our group, we now wish to formalise our existence and invite you to a public meeting on Wednesday, January 9 at 7pm at Ballyduff Community Centre.

“Becoming constituted allows us to apply for funding. Please join us if you are interested in being part of our craft group or its management committee.”