Fun day to be staged in Whiteabbey

Whiteabbey Community Centre will be holding a family fun day tomorrow.

The event will run from noon until 3pm.

There will be a number of activities including a disco bouncy castle, magician show, demolition zone, puppet show, face painting, tombola and ballots. Babies and young children will be able to use a soft play area.

There will also be a burger stall and refreshments available.

Any money raised through the sale of refreshments and donations will go towards buying storage equipment for the centre.

Everyone welcome.