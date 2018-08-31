Fun day to be staged in Whiteabbey

Whiteabbey Community Centre will be holding a family fun day tomorrow.
The event will run from noon until 3pm.
There will be a number of activities including a disco bouncy castle, magician show, demolition zone, puppet show, face painting, tombola and ballots. Babies and young children will be able to use a soft play area.
There will also be a burger stall and refreshments available.
Any money raised through the sale of refreshments and donations will go towards buying storage equipment for the centre.
Everyone welcome.