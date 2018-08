A family fun day will be taking place in the Ollardale area of Ballyclare on Saturday, September 8.

The event will take place on the green in the centre of the estate and will run from 1pm until 4pm.

There will be a number of activities including face painting, balloon modelling, a bouncy castle, cage football, the World of Owls roadshow, demonstrations from the emergency services and a barbecue.

Ollardale Community Group extend a warm welcome to everyone.