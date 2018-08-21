Fun is a ‘Shore thing’ over the Bank Holiday weekend

Jordanstown Loughshore Park is the place to be over the Summer Bank Holiday weekend, as the ever popular Shoreline Festival returns on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26.

Come along and have an adventure with amusements, arts and crafts and other outdoor activities from 12pm–5pm on both days.

There will be live music from 8–10pm each night too, with Flash Harry ensuring you are not ‘Under Pressure’ on Saturday and Smokie/Bay City Rollers/Iconettes helping you to say ‘Bye Bye Baby’ to the summer holidays.

A fantastic fireworks display will also take place at 10pm on the Saturday evening. (Please note that glass bottles are not permitted at any of the concerts and the fireworks display is dependent on weather conditions).

There will also be family fun activities at Whiteabbey Village, with stalls to meander through and tasty treats to take your fancy.

Make it a date in your calendar to enjoy free entertainment and much more over the Bank Holiday weekend. Activities will take place from 11-6pm each day in the village.

Admission to the Shoreline Festival is free of charge, except for a small charge for the amusements.

For more information visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/shoreline or check out the council Facebook page.