Funding boost for boccia team

Members of the Ballyclare Beauties Boccia Team have received a grant of £1,000 from the Cash 4 Clubs scheme.

The annual initiative provides grass roots sports clubs with grants of £500 right up to £1,000.

The charitable scheme was launched in 2008 and is open to all local, grass roots sports clubs in the UK and has provided over £300,000 pounds worth of financial support to local sports clubs to date.

Cllr Jordan Greer, who completed the funding application on behalf of the team, was delighted after receiving the news that their club was amongst the 2018 winners.

The DUP representative said: “This much needed funding was able to assist with the purchase of new high quality sports ramps for competitions.

“We cannot thank Cash 4 Clubs enough for their support. Ballyclare Beauties are currently second in the Northern Ireland wide league and regularly compete across Great Britain and Ireland as well.

“Thanks also to 2nd Donegore (Dunamuggy) Presbyterian church who kindly allow the team to regularly practice in their hall.”

The Cash 4 Clubs scheme is funded by Paddy Power Betfair and is supported by SportsAid.

Naomi Totten, spokesperson for Paddy Power Betfair said: “Sport plays a key role in building a strong sense of community, and we’re pleased to have run the Cash 4 Clubs campaign for the tenth year in a row.

“Supporting clubs and athletes at all levels, not just professionals, is extremely important to us, and we can see how our grants have a direct impact on a local level.

“The past ten years have shown us just how important these grants are to local clubs and their surrounding communities, further improving the service they provide to members.”

To find out how to enter next year, visit: https://cash-4-clubs.com/