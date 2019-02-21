Funding boost will help nurture talent

Members of Abbey Taekwondo have received a financial windfall as part of the Power NI Brighter Communities programme.

The Glengormley-based club will use the £1,000 grant to pay for uniforms, insurance and competition entry fees.

Coach Bobby Marno said: “The cash will go a long way to helping the squad develop and continue to nurture young people aiming for UK-wide competitions in both the Olympic discipline, Kyorugi and the more technical division of taekwondo, Poomsae.”

The Korean founded martial arts sport’s club, which meets at Glengormley High, was established nearly 13 years ago and caters for all ages and abilities from age five to 90.

Bobby added: “People enjoy this contact sport which helps develop greater discipline, resilience, physical balance skills as well as all round life stills and social personal development.

“Our club is a brilliant place to make friends and be part of a wider sporting community as well as helping to improve each person’s mental and physical wellbeing. The club would like to thank Power NI for their generosity - it’s very much appreciated.”

Stephen McCully, Power NI Managing Director said: “It’s wonderful to see the energy and commitment from coaches, club members and their families. Taking a club forward in a positive and effective way is critical to its success and its ability to help competitors be successful both at home and at top competitions further afield. I’d like to wish Abbey Taekwondo the very best of luck for all that they do and achieve in the future.”

Brighter Communities was launched in 2018 and each month it awards a £1,000 grant to a community group or club who are aiming to roll out a creative project to help improve their community. To find out more about the scheme, and to make a submission, potential applicants can access information via www.powerni.co.uk/brightercommunities