Funeral details announced for Carter Junior Carson

The funeral details have been released for Newtownabbey boy, Carter Junior Carson (9).

The Abbots Cross Primary School pupil sadly passed away on March 30 after being struck by a car in Tenerife on March 29.

His funeral service will be held at Abbots Cross Congregational Church tomorrow at 11am and afterwards to Carnmoney East Cemetery.

A post on the Funeral Times site said: “Will be sorely missed by his loving dad, mum, sister and family circle.

“A special star so very bright, it’s time for me to say goodnight, so close your eyes and snuggle tight, I’m wishing you sweet dreams tonight xx.”