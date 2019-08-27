Antrim Castle Gardens and Clotworthy House will be the venue for an informative half-day Garden History Workshop on Saturday, September 14, from 10.30am-1pm.

The workshop will be led by Park Rangers, commencing with an overview of garden history from the ancient Roman Gardens to modern day spectacles. The workshop will end with a historical tour of Antrim Castle Gardens, emphasising our significance within landscape gardening history. Admission is free and open to aged 16-plus. Booking details on the Antrim & Newtownabbey Council website.