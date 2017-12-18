Generous birthday donations for charity

Glengormley woman Sharon Henry recently used her 50th birthday celebrations as a special way to raise funds for the charity Nexus NI by foregoing gifts and asking instead for charitable donations.

Sharon’s gesture has helped to raise £400 for this cause which helps people whose lives have been affected by sexual violence.

Commenting on her fundraising efforts, Sharon said: “As a member of the Nexus Client Forum, I’m very aware of the fantastic and life-saving work this charity does for people across Northern Ireland.

“Nexus has more than 600 people on its waiting list and I wanted to do whatever I could to help.

“I had a fantastic birthday party in the Thunderdome in Glengormley surrounded by family and friends and I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make it even more special by making a donation in aid of Nexus.”

Karen Dunlop-Wainwright, community fundraising lead with Nexus NI said: “This was a lovely fundraising idea by Sharon and we thank her wholeheartedly for choosing to support us in this way.

“Sharon’s birthday gift will help Nexus provide specialised counselling to victims and survivors of sexual violence. For every pound invested in Nexus, there is £16 worth of social and economic benefit returned so this donation will go even further.”

Nexus NI is Northern Ireland’s sexual violence specialist charity.

It delivered over 17,000 counselling sessions last year, helping more than 1,000 men, women and children to work through the trauma they have experienced and rebuild their lives.

Nexus is also involved in preventative education work, personal development courses, training for professionals and representing survivors. If you would like to get involved and support the work of Nexus, visit www.nexusni.org or fundraising@nexusni.org