Two kindhearted friends from Ballyclare have raised over £750 to help premature babies in Northern Ireland.

Natasha Clulow and Claione Alderdice raised £752.18 in aid of Tiny Life and the neonatal units at Antrim Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The friends conducted a charity bag pack and raffle at Asda Ballyclare on Saturday, November 10.

They have thanked everyone who supported the event.