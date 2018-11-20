Glengormley Christmas tree to be removed

A new Christmas tree has been ordered for Glengormley after the original one fell over this week.

The official lighting up ceremony took place at the Antrim Road site on Saturday, November 17.

Glengormley receives a council-funded tree alongside Ballyclare, Antrim and Randalstown.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The Christmas tree in Glengormley has developed a crack in the base and is being removed.

“A replacement tree has been ordered and should be delivered and decorated by the end of the week.”