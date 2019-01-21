Glengormley club make it to All-Ireland final

There have been plaudits for St Enda’s following their success in yesterday’s All-Ireland Club semi-final.

The Hightown Road side defeated Galway and Connacht champions Spiddal in Navan to set up a final clash at Croke Park on Saturday, February 9.

Local fans have been praising the team’s efforts on social media.

Alliance representative, Cllr Julian McGrath said: “Massive congratulations to @NaomhEannaCLG for reaching the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final. Glengormley and County Antrim’s finest. An immense achievement.”

One local supporter said: “Congratulations @NaomhEannaCLG. Fantastic performance all round. See you in Croke!”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Deidre Hargey said: “I’m delighted to be hosting them later this month to mark their Ulster Title - wishing them the best of luck for their All-Ireland Final in Croke in two week’s time!”

Commenting on Twitter, a spokesperson for Moy Tír na nÓg G.A.C said: “Congratulations to @NaomhEannaCLG on their outstanding victory over Galway champions An Spideal today.

“We wish the Antrim and Ulster kingpins every success in the forthcoming All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final at Croke Park. Great times. Enjoy!”

Praising former students, a spokesperson for Aquinas Grammar GAA said: “Congratulations to @NaomhEannaCLG on reaching the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship Final. Well done to all involved, especially our past pupils. One more game to go!”

Special mention has also gone to inspirational goal scorer Joe Maskey, with one person saying: “Joe Maskey just scored the best goal in the history of Gaelic Football.”