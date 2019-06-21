Glengormley minister takes up top position

A Glengormley minister was installed as the new President of the Methodist Church in Ireland at the opening service of its 250th conference in Cork.

Glengormley Methodist minster, the Rev Sam McGuffin, who is from Dungannon, was installed on June 12.

He is married to Linda and they will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on June 30. They have three children and two grandchildren.

Rev McGuffin’s Christian experience began in his home church and was expressed as a BB Officer, Sunday school teacher, CE leader, choir member and local preacher. He worked as a Trainee Accountant for five years before entering Edgehill College, Belfast at the age of 23 for theological training.

His appointments have been in Portlaoise, West Cork, Cavehill, Finaghy and Seymour Hill, Londonderry City Mission, Enniskillen and Glengormley.

He has also been a Hospital Chaplain for 29 unbroken years, was the Editorial Secretary of Conference for 14 years and Secretary of the Belfast and Lakeland’s Districts and Superintendent on the North West and Lakeland’s Districts of the Methodist Church in Ireland.

He has also been heavily involved with work with homeless men, Action for Children and The Barnabas Trust in Enniskillen.

The new President’s theme is ‘God is our Adventure.’ The passage of the years has never lessened his sense of privilege and excitement over preaching the good news of God’s interest in every one of us and the kind of life he can give us in this world and in the next.

Looking forward to the year ahead, the Rev McGuffin commented: “Whilst I am excited about the presidency I am sorry to be leaving Glengormley Methodist for a year.

“They are an exceptional fellowship. Yet God’s will is perfect and his love unceasing.

“You never know where the Lord will lead you in the adventure of Christian living. I look forward to a busy and exciting year in office and ask for your prayers.”