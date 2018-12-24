Glengormley store raises funds for soup kitchen

Staff and shoppers at Eurospar Glenwell enjoyed a family fun day at the store to raise much needed funds for St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen.

Through a raffle with prizes kindly donated by other businesses in the community, Belfast Giants’ Adam Keefe’s signed ice hockey stick and family passes for a Giants game, cake and bun sales and lots more fundraising fun, the Glengormley-based store raised an incredible £1,085.

The store’s staff have also donated food, clothing, sleeping bags and toiletries to ensure families who are most at need this Christmas, don’t have to go without.

Liam Russell, store manager at the Glenwell store brought the donations to St Patrick’s Church on Donegall Street, where he also volunteered with several members of the Henderson Group staff in the soup kitchen.