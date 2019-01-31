Gleno Young Farmers present cheque to cancer charity

Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club have presented the sum of £22,372.54 to the Friends of the Cancer Centre charity.

The proceeds of a beef show, sale and charity auction will help to fund the charity’s “life-saving and life-changing projects which can make a real and lasting difference to the thousands of people affected by cancer in Northern Ireland”.

Gleno Valley YFC says: “The event would not have been such a success without all the generous donations and support given before and during the event.

“Gleno Valley YFC would once again like to extend a massive thank you to the Ballymena Market staff, show and sale sponsors and all those who donated auction/raffle prizes or gave generous donations, along with everyone who came to support the event on the night.”

The fundraiser took place in November.