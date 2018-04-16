Gold for local boxing prodigies

Two pupils from Glengormley High have earned plaudits after bringing home silverware from the All-Ireland Boxing championship in Dublin.

Year 8 students Kyle Smith and Jude Molyneaux recently became national boxing champions.

Kyle won the national title for the 40kg weight division, while Jude triumphed in the 41.5kg division.

Their final bouts took place in the National Stadium in Dublin on April 7.

Both boxers fight out of Holy Trinity Boxing Club and the club has praised Kyle and Jude for their fantastic work in training and the huge improvements they have made over the last year.

The boys, who both come from Carnmoney are now Antrim, Ulster and Irish champions.