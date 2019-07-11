Grab your trainers for a new Parkrun

Get your trainers at the ready for Saturday, July 20, when the first ever Ballyclare parkrun will take place.

Whether you’re a parent pushing your pram, a dog walker, or a regular runner, this weekly event is open to all ages and abilities and is FREE of charge.

Parkrun is a timed, five kilometre walk or run, organised by volunteers and is a great way to get fit and active as well as meet new friends. Kicking off at Sixmilewater Park at 9.30am every Saturday, the route will start at the main street side of the Park with runners completing one big loop followed by three small loops of the Park.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth said: “We currently facilitate a parkrun every Saturday morning in Antrim and in Newtownabbey and I am delighted that we can now offer a third venue in Ballyclare. I would encourage everyone to take part, whether you would like to walk or run, parkrun is a great way to get outdoors and get active.”

If you would like to take part in the Ballyclare parkrun, make sure you register beforehand at www.parkrun.org.uk and bring your barcode with you on the day.