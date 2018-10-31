Greenisland FC’s newborns step into the spotlight

It’s not often a football club’s new signings are described as “wee darlings” but that’s what’s happening at Greenisland FC.

A photocall was held recently to mark the arrival of 11 babies, who have been born to first and second team players and coaches between May and October this year.

First of the new arrivals Saul Greer with dad Ryan and the latest Sam Kerby with dad Alan.

The Co Antrim club’s newborns are as follows:

Saul (born to Ryan Greer), Hannah and Grace (twins born to first team captain Gary Dodds), Ruby (born to Danny Copeland), Arthur (born to David Regan), Eli (born to Glenn Harris), Noah (born to Simon Moffat), Rose (born to Niall McGovern), Sophia (born to Jackie Gourley), Hannah (born to Stephen McFerran) and Sam (born to Alan Kerby).

Supporters and well-wishers of the club have taken to social media to wish the proud parents and babies well with greetings ranging from “wee darlings” to “congratulations to you all”. See also

