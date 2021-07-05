Greenisland girl Khaleesi (3) raises over £1100 for two worthy causes with sponsored walk

Khaleesi Craig completed the 2.8 mile trek on Saturday, July 3.

The venture was initially organised to support the installation of a defibrillator in a protected box at Greenisland Vivo.

Her mum, Amy Rice said: "Khaleesi's been raising money for two causes, the first being a defibrillator at Vivo Essentials Greenisland and the second being Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. Khaleesi has made a massive four figure total of £1187!

Khaleesi meets Minnie Mouse at the finish line. Photos by Hollie Felton

"The decision was made to fundraise for the defib and if anything extra was made, it would go to the Air Ambulance. I am proud to say my beautiful baby girl has handed over £555 to Vivo for the defib and has £632 at present for Air Ambulance."

Khaleesi, who is big sister to Arwen (1), was inspired to take on the challenge after the loss of two family members.

"At just three years old, she has already lost her Grandad Mervyn (who she was very close to) and her Uncle Pete. Every night she says goodnight to her lucky stars - her family watching over her," Khaleesi's mum added.

"When Khaleesi saw that her local shop was fundraising for a community defibrillator, I explained to her sometimes people’s hearts stop working and the defibrillator is a special tool to help try and save them. She decided that she wanted to do something to help. In her own words, 'so that more people don't have to become stars'."