Group calls for community to support firefighters at bonfires

A Rathcoole-based community group has called on members of the public to support the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at bonfires tonight.

Members of historical and cultural group, Dalaradia, took to social media to voice support for firefighters ahead of July 11 celebrations.

A bonfire in Ballyduff.

A spokesperson said: “If you are attending a bonfire tonight and see your local firefighters, please be advised they are not out to spoil anyone’s fun – their job is to protect life and property from the dangers of fire.

“We are asking the local community for their support to ensure that firefighters are able to carry out their job without fear of attack or harassment.

“Have a safe and enjoyable night, folks.”