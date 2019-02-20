‘Funny frames’ for Comic Relief jester theme

The Abbeycentre branch of Specsavers is supporting this year’s red glasses jester theme of the Comic Relief fundraiser.

The Specsavers chain is aiming to smash its target of raising more than £1m for Comic Relief since becoming an official supporter in 2015.

Since 2015, the optician has raised £848,000 and has pledged to raise £250,000 this year in its quest to break the £1 million mark.

This will be done through the sale of the Comic Relief frames which cost £2, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Over the past five years, the Comic Relief funds raised by Specsavers staff and customers have supported Northern Ireland charities and community organisations.

Northern Ireland projects which have benefited include Age NI, Youth Action NI, the Simon Community, MindWise and The Welcome Organisation.

Dame Mary Perkins, Specsavers co-founder, said: “Our glasses this year are fantastic, and we hope everyone gets into the fundraising spirit by picking up a pair from Abbeycentre Specsavers store and help us smash our £1m fundraising mark. Comic Relief is such a good cause and we’re the only charity partner to donate all of the proceeds we make.”

Catherine Cottrell, fundraising and partnerships executive director, at Comic Relief, added: “We’re so pleased Specsavers is continuing to support us for the fourth year. It’s great to see people putting on their Comic Relief specs to help us raise much-needed funds on Red Nose Day and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these on our site now too.

The glasses are now available in Abbeycentre Specsavers ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday March 15.

Customers who would like to recycle the glasses after Red Nose Day will be able to return them to their local store and they will be sent on to a specialist recycling company.