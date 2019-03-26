Grants available for work on mental health

South Antrim Community Network is inviting community and voluntary sector organisations to apply for grants to address mental health issues.

Grants of £1,000 are available for projects dealing with suicide prevention, self-harm, mental health and emotional well-being.

The Small Grants Scheme is funded through the Public Health Agency and is delivered in the Antrim, Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus areas.

Applications will be assessed on the potential to improve health and well-being and on the ability to complete the work by the end of January 2020.

Applications will be accepted from Monday April 1. The closing date will be May 7.

For further information, contact South Antrim Community Network on 028 9447 8645 or email Janine@southantrimcommunitynetwork.org.