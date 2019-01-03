Health Trust holds classes to help get stress under control

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has released dates for a new six-week stress control programme to be held in East Antrim.

This is a self-help course aimed at people experiencing mild to moderate anxiety or depression, anyone who is experiencing stress, knows someone who is, or just wants to be better equipped to deal with stress.

The classes will be delivered by staff from the Northern Trust’s Psychological Therapies Service.

Pamela Gray who attended classes in Carrickfergus, said: “I found the programme extremely informative, practical and easily incorporated into my daily routine. It really did help me to manage my stress and anxiety.

“All those little tips add up and really do work tremendously. I cut out my caffeine intake completely, I became more active, and I reached out to my community and made friends along the way.

“I changed my diet and I always take a step back. I can’t reiterate enough how important I feel this programme has been to me and how it has improved my life.

“I would recommend this course to anybody at all, no matter who you are. Everybody is friendly, don’t be afraid, just do it and invest in yourself.”

The classes, which are free of charge are completely confidential with no sharing of personal difficulties in front of others.

Classes will meet at: Carrickfergus Bowling Club, on Tuesday mornings, 10.30am until 12.00 noon from January 8 until February 12.

Larne Bowling & Lawn Tennis Club, on Tuesday evenings, from 6.30pm until 8.00 pm, from January 8 until February 12.

Antrim Holiday Inn Express at Junction One, Antrim, on Wednesday mornings, 10.30am until noon from January 9 until February 13.

Anyone who is interested in attending should email stress.control@northerntrust.hscni.net or simply turn up on the night. Friends and family members welcome.