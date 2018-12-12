Long service awards for East Antrim care staff

Staff from Northern Ireland’s oldest domiciliary care charity, Extra Care, have just celebrated this year’s Long Service Awards.

The event marked the hard work and service provided by long-standing care worker.

Diane Burke received her award from Pamela Ballantine and board chairman Stephen Briggs.

This year, staff celebrated significant milestones with a combined service of 125 years.

Diana Burke, who works in the Ballyclare area, has been employed for ten years, Margaret Jones, who works in Newtownabbey has also worked for Extra Care for a decade and Kathleen McKnight, who is employed in the Carrickfergus area has clocked up 25 years.

Extra Care provides domiciliary care, specialist services such as night run services in Ballymena, Cookstown, Antrim, Magherafelt, Lisburn, Newtownabbey, Whitehead, Ballyclare, Carrickfergus, Larne, Newry and Belfast.

Extra Care has around 350 staff who are dedicated to continuing to deliver quality care for service users.

Kathleen McKnight was presented with her award by Pamela Ballantine and board chairman Stephen Briggs.

The award winners were joined by UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine for the occasion.

Chief executive of Extra Care, Brian Hutchinson said, “We are fortunate to have so many dedicated Extra Care staff.

“They are reliable, hard-working, passionate and provide continuing peace of mind for our service users, their family members and loved ones.

“The awards are a small token of our appreciation to mark the number of years these care workers have given, not to mention the amount of people they have helped and continue to help in their own homes.”