Stress control classes in Newtownabbey

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is now offering a stress control programme in Newtownabbey.

This is a six week, self-help course aimed at those experiencing mild to moderate anxiety or depression, anyone who is experiencing stress, knows someone who is, or just wants to be better equipped to deal with stress.

The classes, which are free of charge and flexible, are open to anyone living in the Northern Trust area.

Sessions are completely confidential with no sharing of personal difficulties in front of others and will be delivered by staff from the Trust’s Psychological Therapies Service.

Classes will take place on Tuesday evenings, from 7.00pm until 8.30pm, from March 5 until April 9, at Monkstown Village Centre; on Wednesday evenings, from 7.00pm until 8.30pm from March 6 until April 10, at Glengormley Pavilion, and on Thursday evenings, from 7.00pm until 8.30pm, from March 7 until April 11, at The Dunanney Centre, Rathcoole.

Anyone who is interested in attending, should email stress.control@northerntrust.hscni.net or simply turn up on the night. Friends and family members are also welcome.