Police have warned homeowners to be vigilant following several reports of heating oil thefts in Glengormley and Newtownabbey.

A post which appeared this morning on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page read: "Over the last 24 hours there have been a number of thefts of home heating oil from properties in the Newtownabbey and Glengormley areas.

"As the cold weather creeps in, we would ask that you ensure your oil tank is secure, be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police by contacting 101."