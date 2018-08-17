Heating replacement programme for 50 homes

The Housing Executive has confirmed plans to avail of natural gas in a future heating scheme in Whitehead.

It follows the Utility Regulator’s approval for a £3m gas pipeline extension project for the town.

A Housing Executive spokesperson told the Times: “We are aware that gas is scheduled to be available in the Whitehead area in the coming months once a gas pipeline is installed. Accordingly, the Housing Executive has programmed a heating replacement scheme to begin next year to upgrade around 50 homes in the area which currently have Economy 7 heating.”

After years of lobbying, elected representatives have welcomed the ruling and the housing body’s proposals.

UUP MLA John Stewart said: This has been a long time coming and I have had numerous meetings and correspondence with Phoenix, the Regulator and the Housing Executive about this in recent months. This is particularly good news for the tenants of Housing Executive properties who, I know, are very keen to replace their outdated and inefficient Economy 7 storage heaters. I have been liaising with the Housing Executive and I know they are keen and willing to develop a new heating scheme for Windsor and district once the pipework is installed.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “The Housing Executive has also indicated to me that they intend to start offering gas installations to Whitehead tenants based on their need as soon as possible, so these advantages will be extended to both private and social housing.”

The project will see natural gas made available to around 2,250 commercial and domestic properties.