Help us find Ballyclare May Fair’s Prince and Princess

Would your little boy or girl just love to be the Ballyclare May Fair Prince or Princess?

The Newtownabbey Times has teamed up with the May Fair Committee in their search for the stars of this year’s fair.

This week’s edition of the paper - in shops now - features a colouring competition for all children of primary school age. The two entries judged to be the brightest and most colourful will decide which boy and girl will be crowned May Fair Prince and Princess.

The lucky pair will each receive a fantastic prize of a party for up to 10 people at Nerf Works or Princess Parties NI, based at Green Road, Ballyclare.

So, make sure to pick up your copy of the Newtownabbey Times this week for all the competition details.