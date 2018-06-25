Here's how long the heatwave will last in Northern Ireland

The scorching weather from the weekend is set to continue into this week, with temperatures across the UK tipped to be as hot as Spain over the coming days.

Some parts of the country will be basking in temperatures as high as 30°C this week, but how long will the glorious sunny weather last for in Northern Ireland?

Temperatures across the UK are set to climb to 30C

The hot weather is expected to be around for the next few weeks, with the next 10 days being pure sunshine throughout the day and temperatures across most parts of the country reaching highs into the mid-20's.

This warm weather is due to high pressure settling over the UK and warm winds arriving from the continent.

The heatwave will peak on Wednesday, with forecasters predicting this to be the hottest day of 2018 and temperatures are set to climb up to 27°C across the county.

The Met Office has forecast Wednesday to be the hottest day for most parts of Northern Ireland, with highs of 25°C predicted for Belfast, followed by two similarly warm days at 23°C.

Temperatures in Northern Ireland are set to reach highs of up to 25C

Antrim will be equally warm at 25°C on mid-week, although temperatures will dip to 20°C on Saturday.

Londonderry will be slightly cooler with the highestest temperature for the week expected to be 18°C on both Wednesday and Thursday, while temperatures for the rest of the week are set to get colder still.

Hot, dry and sunny weather is expected to remain through to Friday, but it will become cooler with patches of cloud towards the end of the week.

Widespread sunshine will likely continue into next week, although during the first week of July there is an increasing chance of cloud and outbreaks rain.

The heat may spark a few showers or thunderstorms which will push in from the south and while temperatures may be slightly cooler, they will remain above average.